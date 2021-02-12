Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:09 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 84, Mason City 50

Monticello 49, West Branch 39

Tripoli 54, Nashua-Plainfield 35

Valley, West Des Moines 72, Urbandale 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny 45, Ames 32

Ballard 48, Winterset 37

Carroll 71, ADM, Adel 58

Dallas Center-Grimes 58, Newton 31

Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Ottumwa 23

Fort Dodge 66, Marshalltown 20

Indianola 53, Norwalk 47

Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Iowa City High 47

Newell-Fonda 88, Ridge View 53

North Polk, Alleman 58, Boone 51

Urbandale 35, Valley, West Des Moines 33

Waukee 49, Southeast Polk 46

Class 1A Substate 1=

Second Round=

Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

