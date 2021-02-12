Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 67, Bagley 43
Albany 77, Foley 45
Annandale 68, Watertown-Mayer 29
Ashby 61, Parkers Prairie 48
Barnum 77, Carlton 44
Battle Lake 77, Underwood 46
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 87, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47
Belle Plaine 68, Mayer-Lutheran 64
Bemidji 41, Alexandria 25
Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Swanville 46
Cherry 68, International Falls 62
Chisholm 50, Hill City 19
Cloquet 56, Grand Rapids 43
Cretin-Derham Hall 79, Roseville 51
Cromwell 69, Cook County 22
DeLaSalle 71, St. Anthony 38
Deer River 120, Littlefork-Big Falls 28
Delano 60, Holy Family Catholic 46
Duluth East 67, Cambridge-Isanti 28
East Grand Forks 83, Crookston 46
Eden Prairie 69, Buffalo 50
Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Maple Lake 25
Edina 88, St. Michael-Albertville 76
Fertile-Beltrami 91, Climax/Fisher 48
Forest Lake 92, East Ridge 83
Goodhue 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 32
Hayfield 69, New Richland-H-E-G 48
Holy Angels 98, Brooklyn Center 63
Kimball 76, Paynesville 69
Lakeville South 71, Eagan 68
Litchfield 63, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 44
Little Falls 62, Zimmerman 53
Luverne 86, Windom 65
Mabel-Canton 63, Kingsland 50
Mahnomen/Waubun 86, Park Christian 54
Marshall 89, Redwood Valley 53
Minneapolis North 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 37
Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Henry 58
Minneota 92, Canby 34
Mora 63, St. Cloud Cathedral 58
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 77, Breckenridge 54
Mounds View 74, Stillwater 65
North Woods 110, Mesabi East 57
Northern Freeze 61, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 53
Orono 85, Jordan 73
Osakis 62, Upsala 51
Owatonna 70, Winona 49
Park (Cottage Grove) 65, Irondale 44
Pierz 76, Milaca 37
Pine City 80, Isle 23
Princeton 101, Hermantown 88
Prior Lake 84, Burnsville 44
Red Lake 83, Clearbrook-Gonvick 80
Red Lake County 66, Sacred Heart 53
Richfield 79, Fridley 72
Robbinsdale Cooper 57, Chanhassen 52
Rockford 74, New London-Spicer 56
Royalton 61, Holdingford 30
Rush City 51, Onamia 26
Shakopee 87, Apple Valley 66
Southland 71, Lanesboro 57
St. Clair 92, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 26
Tartan 74, North St. Paul 57
Tri-City United 54, LeSueur-Henderson 51
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 85, Laporte 24
Waseca 83, Fairmont 46
Wayzata 68, Hopkins 60
Win-E-Mac 61, Fosston 46
Woodbury 62, White Bear Lake 43
Worthington 82, Jackson County Central 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 50, Park Rapids 47, OT
Alexandria 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 34
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49, Minnewaska 22
Bemidji 68, St. Cloud Apollo 40
Bethlehem Academy 66, United South Central 53
Chanhassen 70, Robbinsdale Cooper 59
Chaska 71, Minnetonka 66
Chisago Lakes 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 39
DeLaSalle 63, St. Anthony 50
Detroit Lakes 73, Staples-Motley 42
Eden Prairie 88, Buffalo 58
Farmington 44, Eastview 36
Fergus Falls 44, Crookston 37
Forest Lake 73, East Ridge 49
Fosston 58, Red Lake Falls 51
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 62, Red Lake County 46
Hancock 62, West Central 45
Hayfield 60, New Richland-H-E-G 50
Henry Sibley 37, Hastings 31
Holy Angels 71, Visitation 35
Holy Family Catholic 77, Delano 60
Hopkins 71, Wayzata 54
Hutchinson 66, New Prague 46
Irondale 46, Park (Cottage Grove) 43
Kasson-Mantorville 70, Kenyon-Wanamingo 30
Lac qui Parle Valley 57, Central Minnesota Christian 40
Lakeview 50, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 47
Lakeville South 51, Eagan 45
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, North Lakes Academy 27
MACCRAY 51, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 19
Mahtomedi 78, South St. Paul 68
Mankato West 63, Mankato East 53
Marshall 79, Redwood Valley 44
Menahga 82, Littlefork-Big Falls 27
Minneota 92, Yellow Medicine East 34
Montevideo 81, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 68
Mountain Lake 50, Murray County Central 40
New London-Spicer 70, Rockford 43
Northfield 72, Rochester Century 69
Orono 61, Jordan 54
Pelican Rapids 43, Breckenridge 41
Pequot Lakes 57, Crosby-Ironton 53
Perham 68, Hawley 48
Red Rock Central 60, Hills-Beaver Creek 57
Renville County West 69, Dawson-Boyd 25
Rosemount 62, Lakeville North 42
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 53, Canby 36
Sauk Centre 61, Melrose 14
Sleepy Eye 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59
Stillwater 78, Mounds View 36
Waconia 87, Mound Westonka 35
Warroad 62, Lake of the Woods 41
Waseca 40, Fairmont 35
Watertown-Mayer 54, Annandale 44
West Lutheran 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 30
Windom 57, Luverne 52
Worthington 80, Jackson County Central 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/