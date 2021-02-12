GETTING KIDS BACK IN SCHOOL: RPS and parents on different pages concerning in-person learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented new guidelines for schools Friday. They don't do much to clarify a specific date for when schools can go back. However, the guidelines do emphasize mitigation strategies to keep school doors open.

Friday, Governor Tim Walz visited a school that has brought students back in the building, something Rochester parents have been asking about for a while.

"I am just over the moon to have kids in the hallway, in the classroom where learning is happening and not having to watch it on zoom," said Kristen Smith Olson, Parkview Center School principal.

Walz says he would like to see all schools with some sort of in-person learning by spring. At Rochester Public Schools (RPS), full in-person learning is not currently scheduled to happen until April.

"I think we recognize that its been a struggle emotionally and mentally," said RPS Board Vice-chair Cathy Nathan.

"Parents are just at their wits end with this. It's frustrating," said Rochester parent Corey Dahl. "I've seen parents break down and cry because their good students and kids are failing and don't care anymore."

RPS says the COVID-19 numbers in the community are still too high for anything but hybrid learning for secondary students.

Dahl thinks they should be looking at other numbers as well.

"I'd love to see their numbers on the kids that are failing, don't even show up or have missing assignments," he said. "Kids will just click on and go play video games parents say or they'll sleep while class is on. How many kids do we think are engaged in distance learning?"

Fortunately for his son, he has a distraction outside of school.

"Playing hockey has helped him but I can't imagine the kids that don't have that outlet," Dahl said.

He also worries for kids who do not have a strong support system at home and is concerned for everyone's mental health.

"We want nothing more than to get our students back in school safely," Nathan said.

"Nothing happens, they're going to do what they want to do when they want to do it," Dahl said. "I don't know."

Gov. Walz is leaving the decision to the local school boards. He admits in-person learning is a risk, but one that might be worth taking.

"The way that you mitigate that risk is if everybody wears masks, doing everything necessary and vaccinations are still happening," Walz said. "It's a risk that can be balanced."

Dahl says that while he wants his son to graduate from Mayo High School, he's explored other options for his child's education in case in-person learning continues to be delayed.

RPS tests teachers every two weeks but does not have testing for students.

Nathan says a return to in-person learning will not be discussed at Tuesday's school board meeting. It will be addressed at a COVID-19 meeting on Thursday.