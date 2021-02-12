Herrera Beutler urges ‘patriots’ to talk about Trump call

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Republican from Washington state who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump is urging people with knowledge of conversations Trump had during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to come forward. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said in a statement late Friday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told her he spoke with Trump as rioters were storming the Capitol. She said McCarthy told Trump the violent mob was of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members. Herrera Beutler says that according to McCarthy, the president replied, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” The U.S. Senate is conducting Trump’s impeachment trial.