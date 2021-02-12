Impeachment Day Four: Trump’s defense

(NBC News) -- Donald Trump's legal team on Friday will lay out its case for exonerating the former president of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, House impeachment managers made their final attempt to convince senators Trump must be held accountable for directing rioters to attack.

"The President told them to be there, and so they actually believed they would face no punishment," Colorado's Rep. Diane DeGette said.

They described a president who encouraged violence not just on Jan. 6, but throughout his presidency, and refused to condemn it afterwards.

"January 6th was not some unexpected radical break from his normal, law-abiding and peaceful disposition. This was his state of mind, this was his essential M-O!" lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin said.

Trump's attorneys are expected to call the trial political, and will also focus on his right to free speech.

You can find coverage of the impeachment trial on Friday here.

