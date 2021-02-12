British barrister Karim Khan elected next ICC prosecutor

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Member states of the International Criminal Court have elected British barrister Karim Khan the next prosecutor of the war crimes tribunal, ending a drawn-out and divisive process to replace Fatou Bensouda when her nine-year term expires later this year. Khan, an assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, was widely seen as the favorite to get the job. But neither Khan nor any other candidate garnered enough support to be appointed by consensus, prompting Friday’s election. The ICC prosecutor holds one of the toughest jobs in international law because of its mandate dealing with the world’s worst crimes.