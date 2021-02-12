Man given 5 years for firebombing in George Floyd aftermath

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A suburban Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for firebombing a Dakota County courthouse in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Garrett Ziegler, of Long Lake, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to aiding and abetting arson.

He was also sentenced to three years of supervised released and ordered to pay nearly $206,000 in restitution.

Ziegler and 33-year-old Fornandous Cortez Henderson, of Savage, used Molotov cocktails to set fire to the Western Service Center in Apple Valley, a government building that houses the courts and various agencies.