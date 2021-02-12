Mayor, police chief and city clerk of Armstrong, IA arrested on multiple charges

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KTIV) – Three current, and one former city official in Armstrong, Iowa face charges following a multi-year investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

Among those accused are Armstrong’s mayor, police chief, its current city clerk and a former city clerk.

According to a press release from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Greg Buum, Police Chief Craig Merrill, City Clerk Tracie Lang and former City Clerk Connie Thackery are charged with 21 felony and misdemeanor counts.

Authorities say the charges stem from a multi-year investigation led by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation, which followed a special investigation by the State Auditor.

Investigators say they uncovered wrongdoing committed by the defendants including the misappropriation of city funds, the presentation of fraudulent public records, deploying a TASER against a civilian and the falsification of leaders to conceal embezzlement.

The top count against Buum, Merrill, and Thackery is a charge of ongoing criminal conduct. While the top account against Lang is fraudulent practice in the first degree.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting these cases at the request of the local county attorney due to a potential conflict of interest and one or more additional arrests are pending.

