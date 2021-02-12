Minnesota reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,058 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that 19 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

One of the people who died was a residents of Olmsted County who was in their 90s. MDH said this brings the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 84.

Fifteen of the 19 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials reported.

A total of 6,362 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Minnesota. MDH said 4,011 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported another 1,058 COVID-19 cases in Friday's update. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Twelve of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, the Department said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 471,851 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,167 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 21,538 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 43,554 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,914,135. The Department said about 3,348,043 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department reported that 457,359 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 617,896 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 189,902 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 11.1% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 3.4% have completed the vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 25,047 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,176 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

