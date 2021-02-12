Months after Biden win, Arizona officials still face threats

PHOENIX (AP) — For months, the five board members overseeing Arizona’s most populous county have been facing threats and harassment for backing election results that saw Democrat Joe Biden win in the state. The fury from some supporters of former President Donald Trump moved on this week to a GOP state senator after he voted against a contempt resolution involving the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. State Sen. Paul Boyer changed his phone number, fled his house with his wife and young son, and had to get police protection. Supervisor Clint Hickman said it’s time to speak out against the threats.