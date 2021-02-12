Rochester ice angler talks ice safety tips amid freezing weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With cold weather continuing into this weekend, some folks may be itching to get out on the ice.

But even though we've seen an extended period of sub-zero temperatures, ice is never 100 percent safe.

In fact, ice rarely freezes uniformly, meaning the ice thickness can be 12 inches thick in one location and only two inches thick in another spot.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says new, clear ice needs to be at least four inches thick to be able to walk on it or ice fish. I needs to be double that amount for white ice.

Rochester resident Philp Shriner has been ice fishing more than 50 years and was out ice fishing on Foster-Arend Lake Friday afternoon. We asked him about staying safe on the ice.

"Biggest thing for ice fishing is know your body of water," Shriner said. "If, particularly early ice, if you're not 100 percent sure, make sure you've got some ice picks with you to wear around your neck. If you go through, you can get a hold of the ice, pull yourself up. And make sure somebody knows that you're going out and when you're supposed to be coming back, so that if you do get wet and you can't get back up, at least someone's going to come looking for you sooner rather than later."

In order to stay warm in such cold conditions, Shriner recommends bringing a shelter with you -- like a portable insulated ice house, a heater, and wearing several layers of clothes.

He says to wait for a warmer weekend if you don't have that kind of equipment.

The Minnesota DNR also recommends checking with local experts about ice conditions before going out and wearing a life jacket or float coat when you are on the ice.

You can check out more information on the DNR website here.