Some asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be allowed in US

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is unveiling plans for an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be released in the United States while their cases proceed. The admissions will start slowly at three unidentified border crossings on Feb. 19. The move is a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump’s most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S. About 70,000 asylum-seekers were enrolled in the “Remain in Mexico” program since it was introduced in January 2019.