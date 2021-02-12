Wall Street opens lower; investors grow cautious on outlook

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Friday, retreating from highs the market set the day before. The market remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats move forward with their stimulus package. Manufacturer Mohawk Industries was leading the S&P 500 after posting strong quarterly earnings. Bumble shares continued to climb after the company’s IPO the day before. Most Asian markets were closed on Friday to mark the Lunar New Year.