Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

NEW YORK (AP) — In a lengthy social media post, Justin Timberlake says that he wants to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson “because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Timberlake’s post comes a week after the release of “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney,” the FX and Hulu documentary that takes a historical look at the circumstances that led to Spears’ conservatorship in 2008 and highlights the #FreeBritney movement of fans who want to see her given control of her life.

The documentary aired an old interview when Timberlake spoke about sleeping with his former girlfriend and how he ridiculed her by hiring a look-a-like for his “Cry Me a River” music video.”

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer