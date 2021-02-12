Trump lawyers decry impeachment case as political vengeance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense lawyers for Donald Trump have opened their impeachment defense by strenuously denying that he played any role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

They’re blasting the case against him as an act of political vengeance and part of a yearslong Democratic “witch hunt.”

An attorney for the former president told senators Friday that Trump was entitled to dispute the election results and that his doing so, including in a speech that preceded the assault on the Capitol, did not amount to inciting the violence that followed.

By ERIC TUCKER, LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN Associated Press