UNI to allow 15% capacity, require masks at season football opener next week

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — The University of Northern Iowa Athletics Department has announced its COVID-19 safety plan for the Panthers’ season football opener at the UNI-Dome on Friday, Feb. 19.

The capacity at the game will be 2,715, which is around 15% of the UNI-Dome’s full capacity. Due to the limited capacity and the high number of season ticket holders, there will be no single-game ticket sales.

Along with season ticket holders, there will be 350 student tickets allotted in the capacity. Student seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

UNI Athletics says they will reevaluate the attendance percentage throughout the season.

Ticketed pods will be required to maintain six feet of separation and there will be room for players’ families, students, and the marching band.

Fans will be required to wear masks at all times unless they are sitting at their seats and eating or drinking. Cedar Falls’ mask mandate is continuing through at least March 3, despite Governor Reynolds’ recent rollback of restrictions.

The Panther Scholarship Club will be emailing season ticket holders regarding seating. If you have questions, you can contact the PSC office at 319-273-2468.

Fans are asked to review their seating locations which will be different this year due to the safety and distancing efforts.

UNI is not allowing tailgating but says it will reevaluate throughout the season. The UNI-Dome lot is reserved for season ticket holders. You can find a map of parking availability here.

UNI is playing South Dakota State at 7 p.m. on the 19th and doors will open an hour before kickoff. Season ticket holders and suite holders can use the NW and SW dome entrances. The student entrance will be the south doors of the dome.