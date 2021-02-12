Viral Vegas: Deaths jump, tourism slumps amid long pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The toll of the coronavirus is reshaping Las Vegas almost a year after the pandemic took hold. The tourist destination known for bright lights, big crowds, indulgent meals and headline shows is a much quieter place these days. Visitors arrive to find some freedoms curtailed and some familiar attractions closed. Some marquee properties have been idled, including the Mirage casino and its iconic man-made volcano eruptions on the Strip. Other places are open only on weekends. Parking and bargain prices are abundant. January was Nevada’s deadliest month since the pandemic began, with more than 1,100 deaths.