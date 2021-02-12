Walz loosens restrictions on restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he is loosening a number of COVID-19 restrictions in the state as new cases and hospitalizations have gone down.

According to a news release from the governor on Friday, the changes in the executive order will begin Saturday at noon.

Walz announced he is increasing the "not to exceed" capacity for restaurants and indoor entertainment to 250. The maximum capacity remain at 50% for restaurants and 25% for indoor entertainment.

He also announced that restaurants will be allowed to stay open until 11 p.m.

The "not to exceed" capacity for gyms and pools will also increase to 250, and the maximum capacity will remain at 25%. He is also reducing the distancing requirement to 6 feet.

The governor said the "not to exceed" capacity for private events will increase to 50, and the maximum will remain at 25%.

“Our small businesses have made enormous sacrifices for the health of their employees and communities,” Walz said in a news release. “Today, we can make these cautious, common sense adjustments to support them because of the progress we have made controlling the spread of COVID-19 and getting the most at-risk Minnesotans vaccinated.”

Read the full executive order here.