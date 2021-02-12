White House aide suspended for threatening reporter

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Ducklo has been suspended without pay with the approval of White House chief of staff Ron Klain. Ducklo’s personal life came under scrutiny earlier this week when Politico reported on his relationship with a reporter. On Friday, Vanity Fair published a report citing two unnamed sources that Ducklo threatened the Politico reporter to try to suppress the story, telling her “I will destroy you.”