Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&