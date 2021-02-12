Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:50 am
3:25 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Dodge

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

kttcweather

More Stories

Skip to content