Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 25 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&