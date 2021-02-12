Wind Chill Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST SATURDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind

chills as low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central,

southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to

noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday

evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

