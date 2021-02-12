Wind Chill Watch from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST SATURDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind

chills as low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to

noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late

Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&