Winneshiek County releases vaccination plan for Phase 1B

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — On Thursday, Winneshiek County Public Health released its vaccination plan for residents 65 and older and those eligible in Tier 1 of Phase 1B of the rollout.

Officials noted their plan is subject to change, as the allocations each county is receiving weekly is adjusted.

The county health department is partnering with the Winneshiek Medical Center, Gundersen Decorah Clinic, Donlon Pharmacy & Toy Jungle, Thrifty White Pharmacy, and the Walmart Pharmacy. Each of these partners has policies regarding how they are administering the vaccine.

If you do not have a primary care provider in Winneshiek County and you are over the age of 65, you can contact the health department at 563-382-4662 and be put on their waiting list.

The health department continues to stress that it will be a slow process as vaccines remain limited.

Winneshiek Medical Center – Mayo Clinic Health System

(Decorah, Ossian, Mabel)

Patients who receive care at Winneshiek Medical Center with a Mayo Clinic Health System physician or nurse practitioner will be eligible to receive the vaccine. The medical center will call patients when vaccines are available for them.

The WMC will be determining the order of vaccine distribution based on a COVID-19 risk score.

Patients will be called by WMC staff when it is available for them, with instructions on the process. WMC will determine the order/timetable for the recent

If you have a MyChart account, you can verify your contact information is correct.

Gundersen Health Systems

Gundersen Decorah Clinic has received a small allocation of doses that they will be administering to eligible patients in the next two weeks.

Patients that are eligible will be contacted by the clinic to schedule an appointment. The clinic is asking that patients do not contact them to be added to the list.

The clinic will be starting with patients over 85 and will move down the list based on the vaccine doses they receive. You can find more information here.

Walmart Pharmacy

Walmart will be partnering with state and federal agencies as they await allocations. They are working to build a digital scheduling tool. More details can be found at here.

Donlon Pharmacy

Donlon Pharmacy in Decorah will begin reaching out to patients who are over 65 and who have received a prescription at the pharmacy in the last year to schedule a vaccine appointment. They are asking patients to not contact the pharmacy to request an appointment.

Thrifty White Pharmacy

Thrifty White Pharmacy will be scheduling appointments online for those eligible at www.thriftywhite.com. Appointments cannot be booked over the phone. Available dates and times will display for you to select online.

Find more vaccine information here.