Albert Lea’s Big Freeze brings winter fun despite subzero temperatures

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- It may have been frigid Saturday, but one town decided to carry on with a community winter carnival.

The 11th annual Big Freeze in Albert Lea continued both indoor and outdoor activities.

One of the major events may have been the coldest, ice fishing at the city beach hosted by the Albert Lea Anglers, a high school age fishing team.

"My dad and grandpa ice fish. They took me with them and I started liking it," said Tanner Conn, Albert Lea Angler. "Getting to be with friends and the adrenaline of catching a big fish. Try to catch a lot of croppies and blue gills but every once in a while we get a walleye or a bass. It's pretty cold but it's fine I guess. Just gotta get out and do it."

Other Big Freeze festivities included sledding and smores, fat tire bike demos, a coffee drive-thru and a coloring contest. Even Elsa from Frozen stopped by for the fun, appearing at Whimzy Toys downtown Saturday afternoon.

The event also helped out local charities through a food donation.