Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite long odds, Democrats say they are holding out hope that Donald Trump will be convicted when the Senate votes on whether he incited the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict the former president for incitement of insurrection. Among the possible Republican votes are frequent Trump critics, including Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine. Democrats also are looking at retiring GOP senators including Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Perhaps most important, they are looking at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.