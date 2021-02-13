Cyprus: Anti-corruption protest draws water cannon, arrests

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police used a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse several hundred left-wing demonstrators who gathered in downtown Nicosia to protest what they said was rampant corruption among the east Mediterranean island nation’s governing elites. Police said 10 demonstrators were taken into custody on Saturday, and six others were fined 300 euros ($363) for violating a ban on public gatherings that is part of preventing a possible flare-up of COVID-19 infections. A police spokesperson says police used force only after demonstrators ignored warnings to disperse and started pelting officers with rocks and other objects. A protester says demonstrators suspect police officers are taking advantage of anti-coronavirus restrictions to silence any opposition to official corruption.