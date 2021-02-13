Dangerously cold weekend; Slow warm up next week

Our cold weather broke yet another record in Rochester on Saturday. The daily high was -3 degrees with broke the previous cold high-temperature of 2 degrees set back in 2020.

Dangerously cold conditions are on tap for the area this weekend. Overnight lows tonight will be near 20 below zero with wind chills between -20 to -40 degrees. Mainly clear skies are expected with light winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa until Noon on Monday. This is due to the threat of wind chills from -20 to -40 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes in these conditions, to try and limit your time outdoors.

Cold air continues into Sunday with highs in the single digits below zero with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with wind chills ranging from -20 to -40 degrees.

Below zero-high temperatures will last into Monday with highs expected to be in the single digits below zero. Light north winds are expected with mostly sunny skies. While conditions remain cold into Tuesday, afternoon highs will finally be back of zero in the single digits.

A gradual warm-up is on the way for the second half of the week as highs climb back into the double digits. Wednesday will see temperatures climb into the low teens with partly sunny skies. Quiet weather continues into Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-teens. By Saturday, temperatures look to become more seasonal and take a run into the 20s with pleasant sunshine.