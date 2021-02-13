Dutch get their skates on in Amsterdam before the thaw

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dozens of skaters have taken to the frozen surface of Amsterdam’s historic Prinsengracht canal as the deep freeze gripping Europe briefly made it possible to skate on a small section of the canal for the first time since 2018. People skated and walked Saturday on a small stretch of ice between two bridges close to the landmark Westerkerk church before growing cracks in the ice forced all but the most daring off the ice. One man even slithered across the ice on a skateboard deck without the wheels. Elsewhere in the country the ice was safer. People flocked to frozen lakes and canals to enjoy the conditions before a thaw forecast to begin in coming days.