Human festivities scrapped, Rio’s Carnival goes to the dogs

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival festivities may have been canceled, but nobody told the dogs. Pet lovers from around the city gathered on Saturday for an annual event that draws dozens of humans with their furry, four-legged companions to compete for best costume. The usual street parties and traditional parades at the Sambadrome were canceled to avoid crowds, but the dogs had their day anyway with the “Blocao”. The word is a mixture of “bloco” that refers to the traditional Carnival street parties and “cao” — dog in Portuguese. Dozens of costumed dogs joined their owners for a Carnival parade inside a private club.