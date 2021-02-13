Maryland looks to extend streak vs Minnesota

Minnesota (13-7, 6-7) vs. Maryland (10-10, 4-9)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Minnesota. In its last five wins against the Golden Gophers, Maryland has won by an average of 10 points. Minnesota’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2017, an 89-75 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carr has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 13-2 when they exceed 65 points. The Terrapins are 0-6 when allowing 73 or more points and 10-4 when holding opponents below 73.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has lost its last six road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 298th among Division I teams).

