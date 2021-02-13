Minnesota Attorney General joins Rochester NAACP Chapter discussion

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester's NAACP Chapter is hosting a series of events during the month of February in honor of Black History Month.

In the era of COVID, events this year are virtual. Saturday's discussion over zoom was joined by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison was asked a variety of questions -- from what Black History Month means to him, to questions about his upbringing and his take on the roller coaster year of 2020.

Ellison was also asked to reflect on the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. He says these events are nothing new.

"Here we are again. and it's because our country never faces the problem. We never say look, liberty and justice for all. Not liberty and justice for these, and not those," Ellison said.

After the discussion, questions were opened up to the public. To watch the discussion and its entirety, click here.