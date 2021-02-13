New Zealand reports 3 new virus cases in setback to success

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — In a significant setback to New Zealand’s efforts to keep the coronavirus from spreading in the community, three people from one Auckland family have tested positive with the source of the infections unknown. The news has prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to cancel her plans and return to the capital Wellington for further briefings and decision-making. New Zealand had successfully stamped out community spread of the virus. Officials say they’re keeping an open mind on how the Auckland mother, father and daughter caught the disease. They say the mother works at an airline catering company, and they’re investigating whether there is a link to infected passengers.