Northwest ice storm power outages could last through weekend

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm has blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel. Freezing rain left roads, power lines and trees coated in ice in the Portland, Oregon, region, and by Saturday morning more than 1,200 power lines were down leaving 270,000 people without power. Snow was expected to continue falling in Washington, Oregon and Idaho on Saturday, with another surge of wet winter weather likely to hit Sunday night. Meanwhile, Montana and Wyoming were blasted with artic cold, the wind chill reaching as low as 50 degrees below zero in some areas.