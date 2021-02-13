Police: Intoxicated driver struck and killed Dallas officer

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas, Texas, say an officer has been struck and killed by a man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. A news release says the officer was blocking the scene of an accident on a freeway when the driver hit him while traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer had been standing outside of his marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated. He was taken to Baylor Hospital where he later died. Police say the driver was found to be intoxicated and taken into custody. He and a female passenger were not injured.