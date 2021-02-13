Proper mask-wearing urged as Minnesota sees more COVID cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials urged this week that people wear masks — and wear them properly — as the state reported an additional seven COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday and 964 new infections. More than 6,300 people have died in Minnesota and more than 470,000 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 since the pandemic began. State figures show more than 209,010 people have received the full two-dose series of the vaccine. Officials say people need to wear masks correctly. Researchers at the University of Minnesota reviewed video of public events and found roughly a quarter of people were wearing masks under their noses.