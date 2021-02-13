Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BOLD 73, Benson 61
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Pequot Lakes 69, OT
East Grand Forks 66, Warroad 62
Hutchinson 44, New Prague 39
Kaleidoscope Charter 67, Nova Classical Academy 46
Madelia 87, Alden-Conger 48
Maple River 60, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39
Minnehaha Academy 87, Hibbing 73
Moorhead 87, Fargo South, N.D. 41
Perham 64, Esko 61
Pine Island 43, Fillmore Central 29
Rochester Century 61, Northfield 43
St. Louis Park 63, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington Kennedy 62, Minneapolis Roosevelt 37
Grand Rapids 52, Cloquet 26
Henning 63, Underwood 43
Minnetonka 64, Buffalo 39
Virginia 62, Two Harbors 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/