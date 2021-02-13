Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters clash with police

BANGKOK (AP) — Followers of Thailand’s recently revived student-led pro-democracy movement clashed with police Saturday night as they held a protest seeking the release of four comrades jailed pending trial for defaming the monarchy, an offense known as lese majeste. The four top movement leaders were remanded into custody Tuesday on the lese majeste charge, which carries a punishment of three to 15 years in prison. Reforming the monarchy if a key demand of the moment, which bagen last year. Police said 15 officers were injured in Saturday night’s confrontation and 11 protesters arrested. There was no count for the number of protesters hurt when they tried to breach heavily defended police lines.