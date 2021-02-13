Wind Chill Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Freeborn County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
CST SUNDAY…
…WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Watch, wind chills as low as 40 below zero are
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 1
PM CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Sunday afternoon through
Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&