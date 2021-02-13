Wind Chill Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CST SUNDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the

Wind Chill Watch, wind chills as low as 40 below zero are

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central,

southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 1

PM CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST

today. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&