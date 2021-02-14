Bitter cold remains for Monday; Slow warm up on the way later this week

Sunday marked three days in a row that a new record cold high temperature was set in Rochester. Sunday's high was -8 degrees, breaking the previous record of 1 degree set back in 1943.

Another cold night is ahead for our area as temperatures drop into the 20s below zero. A few clouds are expected overnight with light northwest winds at 3-8 mph. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 12pm Monday due to wind chills ranging from 20 to 40 degrees below zero.

A quiet and sunny day is on tap for Monday but conditions will still feel rather frigid as high temperatures only manage the single digits below zero. Winds will be light out of the north at 3-8 mph with winds chills between -15 and -30 degrees. Temperatures will finally climb back above zero in the single digits on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Wednesday afternoon and evening could see a slight chance for a few flurries with temperatures in the low teens. A quick dusting of snow may be possible, creating slick roads at times. Quiet and sunny conditions return for Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid-teens. Similar conditions are on tap for Friday.

Our quiet weather pattern lasts into the weekend, along with the ongoing warm-up. Temperatures look to be into the 20s by next weekend with pleasant sunshine. While these temperatures will still be slightly below normal for this time of the year, conditions will feel much warmer compared to what we have been dealing with this past weekend.