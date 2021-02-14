Drake rallies to beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago in OT, 51-50

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake rallied past No. 22 Loyola Chicago 51-50. Murphy’s layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, in the defensive struggle between Missouri Valley Conference powers. Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled. Drake won despite shooting 33.3%. Loyola shot 35.1%. Cameron Krutwig and Aher Uguak scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers.