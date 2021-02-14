Dubai airport sees passenger traffic drop 70% amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport says the coronavirus pandemic pushed passenger traffic down by an unprecedented 70% in 2020, compared to the previous year. Still, the key east-west transit hub has held onto its prized title as the world’s busiest for international travel. While the airport started to see an uptick in traffic after long-haul carrier Emirates resumed its routes last summer, its 2020 passenger load of 25.9 million is still a trickle compared to 2019. Airlines slashed their schedules and flights declined by more than 50% with less than 80% of seats filled per plane. But recovery gained momentum in December as the city promoted itself as a pandemic-friendly vacation spot