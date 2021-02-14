Greek tax officer dies 7 months after axe attack in office

THESSALONIKI (AP) — A Greek tax office employee who had been attacked with an axe in his workplace nearly seven months ago has died. The 56-year-old employee, who had serious head injuries and was in a coma, died late Saturday, according to a clinic administrator in Thessaloniki. The victim was scheduled to go to a rehabilitation center abroad, but restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic had postponed his transfer. The man was attacked when a 45-year-old perpetrator entered the tax office in the northwestern city of Kozani on July 16 without being subjected to any security screening. It was not clear what the attacker’s motive was and he was apparently not known to the victims.