Heavy clashes rage in central Yemen; dozens killed

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say heavy fighting is raging between forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthis rebels for more than a week over the strategic province of Marib. The latest bout of violence on Sunday could thwart renewed, U.N.-led efforts to restart negotiations aiming at ending the stalemate war. The rebels seek to gain control of Marib, close to Saudi-Arabia, and control oil fields in the province, which would give them an advantage in any possible peace negotiations. More than 48 fighters were killed in the past two days, mostly among the Houthis.