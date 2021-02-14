Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital. New Delhi police said Disha Ravi was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday. Police said the court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation “into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day.