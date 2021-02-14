Israel, Cyprus reach tourism deal for vaccinated travelers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Cyprus have announced a tourism agreement. Under the deal, citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed to travel between the countries without the need to quarantine. The agreement Sunday between the two Mediterranean countries is a step toward restoring their tourism industries, which have been hit hard by the nearly year-long pandemic. Both countries have large tourism sectors. The deal is expected to go into effect on April 1. Last week, Israel reached a similar deal with Greece.