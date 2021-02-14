Japan formally approves its first COVID-19 vaccine

Japan formally approves its first COVID-19 vaccineNew
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and says it will start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the U.S. and many other countries. Japan’s health ministry said Sunday that it had approved the vaccine developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc. The announcement comes after a government panel on Friday confirmed that final results of clinical testing done in Japan showed that the vaccine had a similar efficacy as shown in earlier tests overseas.