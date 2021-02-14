Skip to Content

NHL adapts COVID-19 approach through 1st month of season

The first month of the NHL season has been a bumpy one with eight teams placed on pause, 35 games postponed and 120 players landing on the COVID-19 list since Jan. 13. The tipping point came at the end of January after the Sabres and New Jersey Devils experienced outbreaks following a two-game series in Buffalo. The NHL has twice since upgraded its safety protocols, including the addition of daily game-day testing. Sabres coach Ralph Krueger welcomed the changes made after he spent 10 days battling what he called “moderately severe symptoms.” 

Associated Press

