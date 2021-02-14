Northwest storm leaves over 200,000 without power

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in the Pacific Northwest after a winter storm blanketed the region with ice and snow. The greater Portland, Oregon, area was the hardest hit, with more than 200,000 people still without power Sunday. Meanwhile, an Artic air mass caused temperatures to plunge into the negative 30s in parts of Montana and high temperatures were not expected to rise above zero or get much higher in eastern Wyoming or Colorado. Another Pacific storm system was expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Intermountain West through Monday night, including the Cascades and the Bitterroot Mountains.